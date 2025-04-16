The best online tools for brazilian students to write more effectively

Publicado em 16/04/2025 às 17:32

Alterado em 16/04/2025 às 17:33

Writing academic papers is never easy. It doesn’t matter if you need to craft compelling essays in Portuguese or navigate the demands of academic English, you still might experience difficulties with structuring arguments and refining grammar. The good news is that modern students can use many helpful tools to polish their writing skills and manage academic assignments faster.

It is easy to find online tools aimed at solving all kinds of writing challenges - from idea generation to proofreading. Moreover, there might be even too many of them, which makes it difficult to choose effective ones. Just like in the case of choosing reliable essay writing services, you look for positive reviews and detailed descriptions of available functions. We’ve analyzed numerous academic writing tools and are ready to share our recommendations with you.

The best online writing tools for students

We’ve created this list of the best online writing tools for students based on user reviews and the effectiveness of the writing services they provide.

LanguageTool

This grammar checker supports multiple languages, including Portuguese. It's a great option to improve your writing in both English and your native language.

ProWritingAid

One of the key goals of any writing assignment is to check if a student can communicate their ideas comprehensively. This tool offers in-depth analysis of writing, including suggestions for style improvements, such as reducing redundancy and improving clarity.

WordReference

Even when you know the meaning of a particular word, you might misuse it in a sentence, especially when English is your second language. This online dictionary provides definitions, translations, and examples of word usage in both English and Portuguese.

Linguee

Another great and unique tool that provides contextual translations by showing how words are used in real-life sentences. Use it to understand the nuances of vocabulary in both languages.

Quetext

Even though the Premium version of Grammarly might be the most popular plagiarism checker, you can also consider using this tool with advanced algorithms. It provides detailed reports with highlighted passages, so that you can easily rewrite the corresponding parts.

Do effective free writing tools exist?

You might think that only fee-based tools can actually help you overcome writing challenges. However, you can find great online resources that don’t require any payment and will guide you

through the writing process with ease. At the same time, almost all of them have the upgrade option that allows you to buy additional services. Here they are:

Grammarly's free version provides helpful grammar and spell-checking assistance without pro tips on improving your writing style.



LanguageTool is an open-source grammar checker that supports multiple languages, including Portuguese, and is a great free alternative.



Hemingway Editor helps you improve the readability of your writing by identifying complex sentences, adverbs, and passive voice.



Zotero is a citation management tool that makes it easier for you to organize your research and generate citations in various formats.



Write & Improve is a tool from Cambridge English that gives you the chance to practice your writing and get feedback on your vocabulary and spelling.



QuillBot’s free version has a paraphrasing tool to help you rephrase sentences and avoid plagiarism. It also has summarization features that make it one of the popular essay tools.



Calmly Writer is one of the effective writing apps that provides a distraction-free writing environment.



Use these essay tools to craft memorable pieces



On one hand, writing essays may seem like the easiest assignment you can get. However, you need to find a healthy balance between creativity and strict academic guidelines to create a literary masterpiece. Use these tools to make this process less stressful:

Essay Punch Online will walk you through the entire essay writing process, from brainstorming to final revisions. You can benefit from step-by-step instructions, examples, and templates to meet the most sophisticated requirements of your assignment.



Coggle will help you brainstorm ideas and create a visual outline for your literary pieces. It is an especially helpful tool if you are a visual learner.

Scrivener is a powerful word processor and project management tool specifically designed for writers. It allows you to organize notes and drafts in a single place and can become your all-in-one essay checker.



FocusWriter provides a clean and simple interface for you to focus on your writing without distractions.

To sum up

Being a student of the 21st century has its advantages, and using various writing tools is definitely one of them. As you can see, many of the tools we’ve mentioned are free to use, so you can stay within the desired budget. Experiment and decide which of these helpful technological advancements are the most helpful in your particular case. Most importantly, don’t forget to have fun!