Grammy destaca rap e R&B e olha para artistas negros na edição de 2018

O Grammy chega à sua 60ª edição com o foco nos artistas negros, um ano depois de Adele ter sido a vencedora da noite. Neste domingo (28), na festa que o canal TNT transmite ao vivo para o Brasil a partir das 22h30, o rapper e o hip hop estarão em destaque.

Os rappers Jay-Z e Kendrick Lamar surgem no topo da lista, seguidos pelo cantor Bruno Mars. Em uma das principais premiações, a de disco do ano, concorrem Jay-Z (“4:44”), Kendrick (“DAMN.”), Bruno (“24K magic”), o rapper Childish Gambino (”Awaken, my love!”) e a cantora neozelandesa Lorde (”Melodrama”). A última vez que quatro negros tinham sido indicados juntos nessa categoria foi em 2005.

Em 2017, tanto a derrota da cantora Beyoncé para Adele, quanto a decisão do rapper Frank Ocean, no ano anterior, de não inscrever seus discos, geraram repercussão na mídia norte-americana, lançando a hashtag #GrammysSoWhite, que significa: Grammy branco demais.

Também está entre as categorias principais o grande hit latino que bombou no mundo todo no ano passado: “Despacito”, do portorriquenho Luis Fonsi. É a primeira música em língua estrangeira indicada a canção e gravação do ano desde “La bamba” há 30 anos.

Entre os brasileiros indicados: na categoria melhor álbum de jazz latino, concorrem “Hybrido — From Rio to Wayne Shorter”, do pianista Antonio Adolfo, e “Outra coisa — The music of Moacir Santos”, que a clarinestista israelense Anat Cohen gravou com o violonista Marcello Gonçalves. Nas indicações de melhor álbum de world music, está também “Rosa dos ventos”, que Anat gravou com o Trio Brasileiro.

O rapper Jay-Z está entre os indicados nas principais categorias

VEJA A LISTA DE INDICADOS

Gravação do ano

Redbone (Childish Gambino)

Despacito (Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee e Justin Bieber)

The Story of OJ (Jay-Z)

Humble (Kendrick Lamar)

24K Magic (Bruno Mars)

Álbum do ano

Awaken my love (Childish Gambino)

4:44 (Jay-Z)

Damn (Kendrick Lamar)

Melodrama (Lorde)

24K Magic (Bruno Mars)

Música do ano

Despacito (Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee e Justin Bieber)

4:44 (Jay-Z)

Issues (Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen)

1.800.273.8255 (Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury)

That's What I Like (Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip)

Artista revelação

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Melhor performance solo pop

Love so soft (Kelly Clarkson)

Praying (Kesha)

Million Reasons (Lady Gaga)

What About Us (P!nk)

Shape of You (Ed Sheeran)

Melhor performance de duo ou grupo pop

Something just like this (The Chainsmokers e Coldplay)

Despacito (Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee e Justin Bieber)

Thunder (Imagine Dragons)

Feel it Still (Portugal The Man)

Saty (Zedd e Alessia Cara)

Melhor álbum pop tradicional

Nobody but me (Michael Bublé)

Triplicate (Bob Dylan)

In Full Swing (Seth MacFarlane)

Wonderland (Sara McLachlan)

Tony Bennett celebrates 90 (Dae Bennett)

Melhor álbum pop

Kaleidoscope EP (Coldplay)

Lust for life (Lana Del Rey)

Evolve (Imagine Dragons)

Rainbow (Kesha)

Joanne (Lady Gaga)

Divide (Ed Sheeran)

Melhor gravação dance

Bambro Koyo Ganda

Cola (Camelphat & Elderbrook)

Andromeda (Gorillaz feat DRAM)

Tonite (LCD Soundsystem)

Line of Sight

Melhor álbum dance ou eletrônico

Migration

3-D The Catalogue (Kraftwork)

Mura Masa

A Moment Apart

What Now

Melhor álbum instrumental contemporâneo

What if (The Jerry Douglas Band)

Spirit

Mount Royal (Julian Lage & Chris Elridge)

Prototype (Jeff Lorber Fusion)

Bad Hombre (Antonio Sanchez)

Melhor performance de rock

You Want It Darker (Leonard Cohen)

The Promise (Chris Cornell)

Run (Foo Fighters)

No Good

Go To War

Melhor perfomance de metal

Invisible Enemy (August Burns Red)

Black Hoodie

Forever

Sultan's Curse

Clockworks

Melhor música de rock

Atlas, Rise! (James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich - Metallica)

Blood In The Cut

Go To War (Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga)

Run (Foo Fighters)

The Stage (Avenged Sevenfold)

Melhor álbum de rock

Emperor Of Sand (Mastodon)

Hardwired...To Self-Destruct (Metallica)

The Stories We Tell Ourselves

Villains (Queens of The Stone Age)

A Deeper Understanding

Melhor álbum de música alternativa

Everything Now (Arcade Fire)

Humanz (Gorillaz)

American Dream (LCD Soundsystem)

Pure Comedy

Sleep Well Beast (The National)

Melhor performance r&b

Get You

Distraction (Kehlani)

High (Ledisi)

That's What I Like (Bruno Mars)

The Weeknd

Melhor performance tradicional r&b

Laugh And Move On

Redbone (Childish Gambino)

What I'm Feeling (Anthony Hamilton)

All The Way (Ledisi)

Still (Mali Music)

Melhor música r&b

First Began (PJ Morton)

Location (Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney)

Red Bone (Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, Childish Gambino)

Melhor álbum contemporâneo urbano

Free 6LACK

"Awaken, My Love!" (Childish Gambino)

American Teen

Ctrl

Starboy (The Weeknd)

Melhor álbum r&b

Freudian

Let Love Rule (Ledisi)

24K Magic (Bruno Mars)

Gumbo (PJ Morton)

Feel The Real (Musiq Soulchild)

Melhor performance rap

Bounce Back (Big Sean)

Bodak Yellow

4:44 - Jay-Z

HUMBLE (Kendrick Lamar)

Bad And Boujee

Melhor performance de rap

PRBLMS

Crew

Family Feud (Jay-Z feat Beyoncé)

LOYALTY. (Kendrick Lamar feat Rihanna)

Love Galore

Melhor música de rap

Bodak Yellow (Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White)

Chase Me

HUMBLE. (K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, Kendrick Lamar)

Sassy (M. Evans & E. Gabouer, Rapsody)

The Story of O.J. (Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson)

Melhor álbum de rap

4:44 (Jay-Z)

DAMN. (Kendrick Lamar)

Culture

Laila's Wisdom (Rapsody)

Flower Boy (Tyler, The Creator)

Melhor performance solo country

Body Like A Back Road (Sam Hunt)

Losing You (Alison Krauss)

Tin Man (Miranda Lambert)

I Could Use A Love Song (Maren Morris)

Either Way (Chris Stapleton)

Melhor performance de duo ou grupo country

It Ain't My Fault (Brothers Osborne)

My Old Man (Zac Brown Band)

You Look Good (Lady Antebellum)

Better Man (Little Big Town)

Drinkin' Problem (Midland)

Melhor música country

Better Man (Taylor Swift)

Body Like A Back Road (Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne)

Broken Halos (Chris Stapleton)

Drinkin’ Problem (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach)

Tin Man (Miranda Lambert)

Melhor álbum country

Cosmic Hallelujah (Kenny Chesney)

Heart Break (Lady Antebellum)

The Breaker (Little Big Town)

Life Changes (Thomas Rhett)

From A Room: Volume 1 (Chris Stapleton)

Melhor álbum New Age

Reflection (Brian Eno)

SongVersation: Medicine (India.Arie)

Dancing On Water (Peter Kater)

Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 (Kitaro)

Spiral Revelation

Melhor solo de jazz improvisado

Can't Remember Why

Dance Of Shiva

Whisper Not

Miles Beyond

Ilimba

Melhor álbum de jazz

The Journey

A Social Call

Bad Ass And Blind (Raul Midón)

Porter Plays Porter

Dreams And Daggers (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

Melhor álbum de jazz instrumental

Uptown, Downtown (Bill Charlap Trio)

Rebirth (Billy Childs)

Project Freedom (Joey DeFrancesco & The People)

Open Book (Fred Hersch)

The Dreamer Is The Dream (Chris Potter)

Melhor álbum de jazz latino

Hybrido - From Rio To Wayne Shorter

Oddara (Jane Bunnett & Maqueque)

Outra Coisa - The Music Of Moacir Santos (Marcello Gonçalves)

Típico (Miguel Zenón)

Jazz Tango (Trio)

Melhor álbum pop latino

Lo Único Constante (Alex Cuba)

Mis Planes Son Amarte (Juanes)

Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017 (La Santa Cecilia)

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) (Natalia Lafourcade)

El Dorado (Shakira)

Melhor álbum de reggae

Chronology

Lost In Paradise

Wash House Ting (J Boog)

Stony Hill (Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley)

Avrakedabra (Morgan Heritage)

Melhor álbum infantil

Brighter Side (Gustafer Yellowgold)

Feel What U Feel (Lisa Loeb)

Lemonade (Justin Roberts)

Rise Shine #Woke

Songs Of Peace & Love For Kids & Parents Around The World (Ladysmith Black Mambazo)

Melhor álbum de comédia

The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas

Cinco (Jim Gaffigan)

Jerry Before Seinfeld (Jerry Seinfeld)

A Speck Of Dust (Sarah Silverman)

What Now?

Melhor compilação de trilha sonora para mídia visual

Baby Driver

Guardiões da Galáxia Vol. 2

Hidden Figures: The Album

La La Land

Moana: The Songs

Melhor composição de trilha sonora

Arrival

Dunkirk

Game Of Thrones: 7ª Temporada

Hidden Figures

La La Land