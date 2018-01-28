Grammy destaca rap e R&B e olha para artistas negros na edição de 2018
O Grammy chega à sua 60ª edição com o foco nos artistas negros, um ano depois de Adele ter sido a vencedora da noite. Neste domingo (28), na festa que o canal TNT transmite ao vivo para o Brasil a partir das 22h30, o rapper e o hip hop estarão em destaque.
Os rappers Jay-Z e Kendrick Lamar surgem no topo da lista, seguidos pelo cantor Bruno Mars. Em uma das principais premiações, a de disco do ano, concorrem Jay-Z (“4:44”), Kendrick (“DAMN.”), Bruno (“24K magic”), o rapper Childish Gambino (”Awaken, my love!”) e a cantora neozelandesa Lorde (”Melodrama”). A última vez que quatro negros tinham sido indicados juntos nessa categoria foi em 2005.
Em 2017, tanto a derrota da cantora Beyoncé para Adele, quanto a decisão do rapper Frank Ocean, no ano anterior, de não inscrever seus discos, geraram repercussão na mídia norte-americana, lançando a hashtag #GrammysSoWhite, que significa: Grammy branco demais.
Também está entre as categorias principais o grande hit latino que bombou no mundo todo no ano passado: “Despacito”, do portorriquenho Luis Fonsi. É a primeira música em língua estrangeira indicada a canção e gravação do ano desde “La bamba” há 30 anos.
Entre os brasileiros indicados: na categoria melhor álbum de jazz latino, concorrem “Hybrido — From Rio to Wayne Shorter”, do pianista Antonio Adolfo, e “Outra coisa — The music of Moacir Santos”, que a clarinestista israelense Anat Cohen gravou com o violonista Marcello Gonçalves. Nas indicações de melhor álbum de world music, está também “Rosa dos ventos”, que Anat gravou com o Trio Brasileiro.
VEJA A LISTA DE INDICADOS
Gravação do ano
Redbone (Childish Gambino)
Despacito (Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee e Justin Bieber)
The Story of OJ (Jay-Z)
Humble (Kendrick Lamar)
24K Magic (Bruno Mars)
Álbum do ano
Awaken my love (Childish Gambino)
4:44 (Jay-Z)
Damn (Kendrick Lamar)
Melodrama (Lorde)
24K Magic (Bruno Mars)
Música do ano
Despacito (Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee e Justin Bieber)
4:44 (Jay-Z)
Issues (Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen)
1.800.273.8255 (Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury)
That's What I Like (Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip)
Artista revelação
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Melhor performance solo pop
Love so soft (Kelly Clarkson)
Praying (Kesha)
Million Reasons (Lady Gaga)
What About Us (P!nk)
Shape of You (Ed Sheeran)
Melhor performance de duo ou grupo pop
Something just like this (The Chainsmokers e Coldplay)
Despacito (Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee e Justin Bieber)
Thunder (Imagine Dragons)
Feel it Still (Portugal The Man)
Saty (Zedd e Alessia Cara)
Melhor álbum pop tradicional
Nobody but me (Michael Bublé)
Triplicate (Bob Dylan)
In Full Swing (Seth MacFarlane)
Wonderland (Sara McLachlan)
Tony Bennett celebrates 90 (Dae Bennett)
Melhor álbum pop
Kaleidoscope EP (Coldplay)
Lust for life (Lana Del Rey)
Evolve (Imagine Dragons)
Rainbow (Kesha)
Joanne (Lady Gaga)
Divide (Ed Sheeran)
Melhor gravação dance
Bambro Koyo Ganda
Cola (Camelphat & Elderbrook)
Andromeda (Gorillaz feat DRAM)
Tonite (LCD Soundsystem)
Line of Sight
Melhor álbum dance ou eletrônico
Migration
3-D The Catalogue (Kraftwork)
Mura Masa
A Moment Apart
What Now
Melhor álbum instrumental contemporâneo
What if (The Jerry Douglas Band)
Spirit
Mount Royal (Julian Lage & Chris Elridge)
Prototype (Jeff Lorber Fusion)
Bad Hombre (Antonio Sanchez)
Melhor performance de rock
You Want It Darker (Leonard Cohen)
The Promise (Chris Cornell)
Run (Foo Fighters)
No Good
Go To War
Melhor perfomance de metal
Invisible Enemy (August Burns Red)
Black Hoodie
Forever
Sultan's Curse
Clockworks
Melhor música de rock
Atlas, Rise! (James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich - Metallica)
Blood In The Cut
Go To War (Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga)
Run (Foo Fighters)
The Stage (Avenged Sevenfold)
Melhor álbum de rock
Emperor Of Sand (Mastodon)
Hardwired...To Self-Destruct (Metallica)
The Stories We Tell Ourselves
Villains (Queens of The Stone Age)
A Deeper Understanding
Melhor álbum de música alternativa
Everything Now (Arcade Fire)
Humanz (Gorillaz)
American Dream (LCD Soundsystem)
Pure Comedy
Sleep Well Beast (The National)
Melhor performance r&b
Get You
Distraction (Kehlani)
High (Ledisi)
That's What I Like (Bruno Mars)
The Weeknd
Melhor performance tradicional r&b
Laugh And Move On
Redbone (Childish Gambino)
What I'm Feeling (Anthony Hamilton)
All The Way (Ledisi)
Still (Mali Music)
Melhor música r&b
First Began (PJ Morton)
Location (Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney)
Red Bone (Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, Childish Gambino)
Melhor álbum contemporâneo urbano
Free 6LACK
"Awaken, My Love!" (Childish Gambino)
American Teen
Ctrl
Starboy (The Weeknd)
Melhor álbum r&b
Freudian
Let Love Rule (Ledisi)
24K Magic (Bruno Mars)
Gumbo (PJ Morton)
Feel The Real (Musiq Soulchild)
Melhor performance rap
Bounce Back (Big Sean)
Bodak Yellow
4:44 - Jay-Z
HUMBLE (Kendrick Lamar)
Bad And Boujee
Melhor performance de rap
PRBLMS
Crew
Family Feud (Jay-Z feat Beyoncé)
LOYALTY. (Kendrick Lamar feat Rihanna)
Love Galore
Melhor música de rap
Bodak Yellow (Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White)
Chase Me
HUMBLE. (K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, Kendrick Lamar)
Sassy (M. Evans & E. Gabouer, Rapsody)
The Story of O.J. (Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson)
Melhor álbum de rap
4:44 (Jay-Z)
DAMN. (Kendrick Lamar)
Culture
Laila's Wisdom (Rapsody)
Flower Boy (Tyler, The Creator)
Melhor performance solo country
Body Like A Back Road (Sam Hunt)
Losing You (Alison Krauss)
Tin Man (Miranda Lambert)
I Could Use A Love Song (Maren Morris)
Either Way (Chris Stapleton)
Melhor performance de duo ou grupo country
It Ain't My Fault (Brothers Osborne)
My Old Man (Zac Brown Band)
You Look Good (Lady Antebellum)
Better Man (Little Big Town)
Drinkin' Problem (Midland)
Melhor música country
Better Man (Taylor Swift)
Body Like A Back Road (Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne)
Broken Halos (Chris Stapleton)
Drinkin’ Problem (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach)
Tin Man (Miranda Lambert)
Melhor álbum country
Cosmic Hallelujah (Kenny Chesney)
Heart Break (Lady Antebellum)
The Breaker (Little Big Town)
Life Changes (Thomas Rhett)
From A Room: Volume 1 (Chris Stapleton)
Melhor álbum New Age
Reflection (Brian Eno)
SongVersation: Medicine (India.Arie)
Dancing On Water (Peter Kater)
Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 (Kitaro)
Spiral Revelation
Melhor solo de jazz improvisado
Can't Remember Why
Dance Of Shiva
Whisper Not
Miles Beyond
Ilimba
Melhor álbum de jazz
The Journey
A Social Call
Bad Ass And Blind (Raul Midón)
Porter Plays Porter
Dreams And Daggers (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
Melhor álbum de jazz instrumental
Uptown, Downtown (Bill Charlap Trio)
Rebirth (Billy Childs)
Project Freedom (Joey DeFrancesco & The People)
Open Book (Fred Hersch)
The Dreamer Is The Dream (Chris Potter)
Melhor álbum de jazz latino
Hybrido - From Rio To Wayne Shorter
Oddara (Jane Bunnett & Maqueque)
Outra Coisa - The Music Of Moacir Santos (Marcello Gonçalves)
Típico (Miguel Zenón)
Jazz Tango (Trio)
Melhor álbum pop latino
Lo Único Constante (Alex Cuba)
Mis Planes Son Amarte (Juanes)
Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017 (La Santa Cecilia)
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) (Natalia Lafourcade)
El Dorado (Shakira)
Melhor álbum de reggae
Chronology
Lost In Paradise
Wash House Ting (J Boog)
Stony Hill (Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley)
Avrakedabra (Morgan Heritage)
Melhor álbum infantil
Brighter Side (Gustafer Yellowgold)
Feel What U Feel (Lisa Loeb)
Lemonade (Justin Roberts)
Rise Shine #Woke
Songs Of Peace & Love For Kids & Parents Around The World (Ladysmith Black Mambazo)
Melhor álbum de comédia
The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas
Cinco (Jim Gaffigan)
Jerry Before Seinfeld (Jerry Seinfeld)
A Speck Of Dust (Sarah Silverman)
What Now?
Melhor compilação de trilha sonora para mídia visual
Baby Driver
Guardiões da Galáxia Vol. 2
Hidden Figures: The Album
La La Land
Moana: The Songs
Melhor composição de trilha sonora
Arrival
Dunkirk
Game Of Thrones: 7ª Temporada
Hidden Figures
La La Land